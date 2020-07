Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Avalon home with a 2 car garage. The gourmet kitchen is complete with lots of counter space and plenty of storage. This home is made for Florida living with a front porch and a screened back patio with a view of the water. Rent includes cable TV and internet. Community pool also available. Minutes from town center, this home takes great advantage of the Avalon convenient shops and dining.