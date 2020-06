Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Gated Avalon Community - Beautiful 3/2 home in Desirable Gate community of Avalon Lakes. Home includes stainless steel appliances (not pictured), washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings,large yard with no rear neighbors, and new laminate wood flooring in the living area! Community includes pool, tennis courts, playground, and gated access. Minutes to Avalon Park Towncentre and easy access to 408 and 528.



(RLNE4236046)