13818 Old Dock Rd

LARGE 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home for rent in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! - Discover Bridge Water! Fall in love with this spacious 2-story home with a 3 CAR GARAGE, UPDATED FLOORING, NEW ROOF in 2017, an open feel, and a coveted WOODED VIEW! Designed to be perfect for gatherings, this functional floor plan showcases plenty of entertainment space boasting an extended paver patio across the back of the home, and abundant windows allowing the natural light to shine through. The family chef will love the SPACIOUS KITCHEN featuring plenty of cabinets and counter space and GRANITE countertops! Your OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE is the perfect escape after a long day, and large secondary bedrooms add to the appeal of this home. There is a GUEST SUITE DOWNSTAIRS. Split Formals give this floor plan the flexibility you are looking for. Ideal location sets the stage for a truly convenient lifestyle: just minutes from Waterford Lakes Town Center offering more than 100 specialty shops, a variety of restaurants, and entertainment in a park-like, open-air shopping environment. Plus enjoy EASY ACCESS to 408 one block west of the community and close proximity to UCF & Research Parkway. All that Central Florida has to offer (attractions, beaches, the wetlands & more) is just a short commute. The community boasts two community pools and clubhouse. With room to relax inside and out and amenities like Kayak Racks, Bike Racks, Tiered Backyard, Fenced Yard, New Carpet, Extra Garage Fridge, New Cordless Blinds on the main windows, Cul De Sac Street, Large Pantry, Walk in Closets in 3 of the 5 large bedrooms, this home is THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4512901)