Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13818 Old Dock Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13818 Old Dock Rd

13818 Old Dock Road · No Longer Available
Location

13818 Old Dock Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bike storage
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
LARGE 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home for rent in a GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! - Discover Bridge Water! Fall in love with this spacious 2-story home with a 3 CAR GARAGE, UPDATED FLOORING, NEW ROOF in 2017, an open feel, and a coveted WOODED VIEW! Designed to be perfect for gatherings, this functional floor plan showcases plenty of entertainment space boasting an extended paver patio across the back of the home, and abundant windows allowing the natural light to shine through. The family chef will love the SPACIOUS KITCHEN featuring plenty of cabinets and counter space and GRANITE countertops! Your OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE is the perfect escape after a long day, and large secondary bedrooms add to the appeal of this home. There is a GUEST SUITE DOWNSTAIRS. Split Formals give this floor plan the flexibility you are looking for. Ideal location sets the stage for a truly convenient lifestyle: just minutes from Waterford Lakes Town Center offering more than 100 specialty shops, a variety of restaurants, and entertainment in a park-like, open-air shopping environment. Plus enjoy EASY ACCESS to 408 one block west of the community and close proximity to UCF & Research Parkway. All that Central Florida has to offer (attractions, beaches, the wetlands & more) is just a short commute. The community boasts two community pools and clubhouse. With room to relax inside and out and amenities like Kayak Racks, Bike Racks, Tiered Backyard, Fenced Yard, New Carpet, Extra Garage Fridge, New Cordless Blinds on the main windows, Cul De Sac Street, Large Pantry, Walk in Closets in 3 of the 5 large bedrooms, this home is THE PERFECT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4512901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13818 Old Dock Rd have any available units?
13818 Old Dock Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13818 Old Dock Rd have?
Some of 13818 Old Dock Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13818 Old Dock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13818 Old Dock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13818 Old Dock Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13818 Old Dock Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13818 Old Dock Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13818 Old Dock Rd does offer parking.
Does 13818 Old Dock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13818 Old Dock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13818 Old Dock Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13818 Old Dock Rd has a pool.
Does 13818 Old Dock Rd have accessible units?
No, 13818 Old Dock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13818 Old Dock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13818 Old Dock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13818 Old Dock Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13818 Old Dock Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
