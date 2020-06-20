All apartments in Alafaya
13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:42 AM

13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE

13813 Bluewater Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13813 Bluewater Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bthrm, 3-way split home in the Waterford Lakes neighborhood with a stunning pond view. Two car attached garage, beautiful screened in pool with an extended covered patio. Large kitchen with plenty of living space throughout. Master suite bedroom has french doors that open to the back patio, tray ceiling and tons of space. Master bath has jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in shower and dual sinks. Minutes from toll roads 408, 417 and 528 and great shopping nearby. Pool care is included in the rent. Pets are welcome with an additional refundable pet deposit of $300 and a non-refundable pet fee of $300. Hurry as this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have any available units?
13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have?
Some of 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
