13813 BLUEWATER CIRCLE

Beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bthrm, 3-way split home in the Waterford Lakes neighborhood with a stunning pond view. Two car attached garage, beautiful screened in pool with an extended covered patio. Large kitchen with plenty of living space throughout. Master suite bedroom has french doors that open to the back patio, tray ceiling and tons of space. Master bath has jacuzzi tub, separate walk-in shower and dual sinks. Minutes from toll roads 408, 417 and 528 and great shopping nearby. Pool care is included in the rent. Pets are welcome with an additional refundable pet deposit of $300 and a non-refundable pet fee of $300. Hurry as this home will not last long!