13812 TEA ROSE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Avalon Park: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage - Avalon Park: 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, living, dining, open kitchen with maple cabinets, black appliances, corian countertops and counter bar, upgraded fixtures, neutral color paint throughout, fenced in yard, washer/dryer included. Includes basic cable, community pool and lawn care. Excellent schools! Close to shops, restaurants and parks.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 01/13/2020. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office.



(RLNE5446081)