All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13763 Waterhouse Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13763 Waterhouse Way
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

13763 Waterhouse Way

13763 Waterhouse Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13763 Waterhouse Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION!!! AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful Home on a Lake in Eastwood - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home on the corner of Waterhouse Way in Eastwood. Awesome water view from the family room. Tile and wood laminate in bathrooms, kitchen and living areas. The master has a studio/den area attached to it and a separate shower and tub in bathroom. 1700 sq feet of living space. Located close to Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes, 408 and 417.

Qualifications:

The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property
The move in costs will be $1695.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.
Move in time of two weeks or less
3X the rental rate for income from all parties

(RLNE5033841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13763 Waterhouse Way have any available units?
13763 Waterhouse Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 13763 Waterhouse Way currently offering any rent specials?
13763 Waterhouse Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13763 Waterhouse Way pet-friendly?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13763 Waterhouse Way offer parking?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way does not offer parking.
Does 13763 Waterhouse Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13763 Waterhouse Way have a pool?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way does not have a pool.
Does 13763 Waterhouse Way have accessible units?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13763 Waterhouse Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13763 Waterhouse Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 13763 Waterhouse Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College