13763 Waterhouse Way

PRICE REDUCTION!!! AVAILABLE NOW!! Beautiful Home on a Lake in Eastwood - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home on the corner of Waterhouse Way in Eastwood. Awesome water view from the family room. Tile and wood laminate in bathrooms, kitchen and living areas. The master has a studio/den area attached to it and a separate shower and tub in bathroom. 1700 sq feet of living space. Located close to Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes, 408 and 417.



Qualifications:



The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property

The move in costs will be $1695.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.

Move in time of two weeks or less

3X the rental rate for income from all parties



