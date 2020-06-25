All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:08 PM

13722 Hidden Forest Cir

13722 Hidden Forest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13722 Hidden Forest Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Fantastic 4bd/2ba home in Located in Avalon Park! Split floor plan with a separate formal living/dining room. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit also has a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. Gated community with a playground, tennis court and pool. Great location in Avalon park minutes from UCF, Waterford Lakes, local shopping and dining. Only 20 minutes from downtown Orlando.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have any available units?
13722 Hidden Forest Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have?
Some of 13722 Hidden Forest Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13722 Hidden Forest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
13722 Hidden Forest Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13722 Hidden Forest Cir pet-friendly?
No, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir offer parking?
No, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir does not offer parking.
Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have a pool?
Yes, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir has a pool.
Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have accessible units?
No, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 13722 Hidden Forest Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 13722 Hidden Forest Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
