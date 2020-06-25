13722 Hidden Forest Cir

Amenities

Fantastic 4bd/2ba home in Located in Avalon Park! Split floor plan with a separate formal living/dining room. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The unit also has a large laundry room with washer and dryer included. Gated community with a playground, tennis court and pool. Great location in Avalon park minutes from UCF, Waterford Lakes, local shopping and dining. Only 20 minutes from downtown Orlando.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management