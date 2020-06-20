All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 27 2020 at 12:17 PM

13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE

13697 Crystal River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13697 Crystal River Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Waterford Lakes North

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, beautiful tile, and vinyl plank floors; and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides rich wood cabinets, updated appliances, and an island. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace, and there is an additional living space upstairs, perfect for a game or media room! The gorgeous first-floor master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and dual sinks. In the fenced backyard, you'll find a covered pool and patio, perfect for summer fun!
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have any available units?
13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have?
Some of 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

