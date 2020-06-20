13697 CRYSTAL RIVER DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Interior features include high ceilings, stylish light fixtures, beautiful tile, and vinyl plank floors; and large windows to allow natural light in the home. The spacious kitchen provides rich wood cabinets, updated appliances, and an island. The inviting family room includes a cozy fireplace, and there is an additional living space upstairs, perfect for a game or media room! The gorgeous first-floor master bathroom boasts a soak-in tub and dual sinks. In the fenced backyard, you'll find a covered pool and patio, perfect for summer fun!

