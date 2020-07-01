All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 20 2020 at 6:10 AM

13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE

13643 Eridanus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13643 Eridanus Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful townhome. Price reduced so you have can a new home for the holidays.
13643 Eridanus Dr, Orlando, FL is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse home that contains 1,650 sq ft. The home was built in 2013 but looks brand new. Welcome to this beautiful two-story three bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful Avalon Park community. Just minutes to shopping, fine dining, the 408, 528 and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with new bamboo flooring and tile down and new carpet up. Home has fresh paint, blinds, curtains, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite throughout, washer and dryer, Rain Soft water softener, Nest thermostat, lawn care, outdoor patio, 2 car garage, alarm system, community pool, and a lot more. Do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful community where you can walk to everything! Access to clubhouse pool, playground, picnic areas and discount YMCA membership all included. Great location with A+ rated schools. Small pets and roommates are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have any available units?
13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have?
Some of 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

