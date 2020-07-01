13643 ERIDANUS DRIVE

Amenities

Come see this beautiful townhome. Price reduced so you have can a new home for the holidays.

13643 Eridanus Dr, Orlando, FL is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse home that contains 1,650 sq ft. The home was built in 2013 but looks brand new. Welcome to this beautiful two-story three bedroom townhouse located in the beautiful Avalon Park community. Just minutes to shopping, fine dining, the 408, 528 and nearby schools. It includes a spacious floor plan with new bamboo flooring and tile down and new carpet up. Home has fresh paint, blinds, curtains, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite throughout, washer and dryer, Rain Soft water softener, Nest thermostat, lawn care, outdoor patio, 2 car garage, alarm system, community pool, and a lot more. Do not miss this opportunity to live in this beautiful community where you can walk to everything! Access to clubhouse pool, playground, picnic areas and discount YMCA membership all included. Great location with A+ rated schools. Small pets and roommates are welcome.