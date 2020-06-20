All apartments in Alafaya
13575 Old Dock Road Orange
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

13575 Old Dock Road Orange

13575 Old Dock Road · No Longer Available
Location

13575 Old Dock Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 3 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13575 Old Dock Rd Orlando, Fl. 32828 - 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13575 Old Dock Rd Orlando, Fl. 32828; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Formal Living, Dining and bonus room with a 2 car garage. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath house for rent In the Bridgewater community of East Orange County off East Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and Lake Pickett Road, this home has everything you are looking for! Newly renovated kitchen with high end granite countertops and an open concept. Formal living and dining rooms. Custom shelving in bedroom closets and kitchen pantry. Spacious indoor laundry room with utility sink. Tile throughout main living areas. Carpeted bedrooms. Large master bedroom with sitting area and walk-in closet. Second floor bonus room with separate AC unit. Spacious fenced in backyard and screened in patio. 2823 sq ft. with 2 car garage. In close proximity to UCF, Waterford Lakes Town Center and access to 408 highway.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Colonial Drive East of Alafaya Trail; Right onto Hancock Lone Palm Road; 2nd Right onto Bridgeway Blvd.; Left onto Old Dock Road.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5175583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have any available units?
13575 Old Dock Road Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have?
Some of 13575 Old Dock Road Orange's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13575 Old Dock Road Orange currently offering any rent specials?
13575 Old Dock Road Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13575 Old Dock Road Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange is pet friendly.
Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange offer parking?
Yes, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange offers parking.
Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have a pool?
No, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange does not have a pool.
Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have accessible units?
No, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 13575 Old Dock Road Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13575 Old Dock Road Orange has units with air conditioning.

