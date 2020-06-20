13575 Old Dock Road Orange

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom, 3 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13575 Old Dock Rd Orlando, Fl. 32828 - 4 Bedroom, 3 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 13575 Old Dock Rd Orlando, Fl. 32828; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Formal Living, Dining and bonus room with a 2 car garage. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath house for rent In the Bridgewater community of East Orange County off East Colonial Drive (State Road 50) and Lake Pickett Road, this home has everything you are looking for! Newly renovated kitchen with high end granite countertops and an open concept. Formal living and dining rooms. Custom shelving in bedroom closets and kitchen pantry. Spacious indoor laundry room with utility sink. Tile throughout main living areas. Carpeted bedrooms. Large master bedroom with sitting area and walk-in closet. Second floor bonus room with separate AC unit. Spacious fenced in backyard and screened in patio. 2823 sq ft. with 2 car garage. In close proximity to UCF, Waterford Lakes Town Center and access to 408 highway.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.



Driving Directions: Take Colonial Drive East of Alafaya Trail; Right onto Hancock Lone Palm Road; 2nd Right onto Bridgeway Blvd.; Left onto Old Dock Road.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5175583)