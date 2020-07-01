All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated February 1 2020

13522 PHOENIX DRIVE

13522 Phoenix Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13522 Phoenix Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in popular Avalon Park & available for immediate occupancy! Brand new wood-plank tile flows from the foyer to the formal living & dining rooms plus all bedrooms in this open floorplan home. The spacious eat-in kitchen has ample counter space with a large island & counter height breakfast bar overlooking the great room, and features granite counters, solid cherry wood shaker cabinets, dual built-in wall ovens, and a built-in desk. The large master suite features a walk in closet, built-in vanity with dual sinks, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Sliding glass doors lead from the great room to the covered lanai, looking over the fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included! Pets OK under 25 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. $250 non-refundable pet fee/each, subject to approval. Renters Insurance required. Conveniently close UCF, Research Parkway, Siemens, Downtown Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Shopping Area, & highway access via 408, 528, and 417. Contact us to schedule your private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have any available units?
13522 PHOENIX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have?
Some of 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13522 PHOENIX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13522 PHOENIX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

