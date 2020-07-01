13522 PHOENIX DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in popular Avalon Park & available for immediate occupancy! Brand new wood-plank tile flows from the foyer to the formal living & dining rooms plus all bedrooms in this open floorplan home. The spacious eat-in kitchen has ample counter space with a large island & counter height breakfast bar overlooking the great room, and features granite counters, solid cherry wood shaker cabinets, dual built-in wall ovens, and a built-in desk. The large master suite features a walk in closet, built-in vanity with dual sinks, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Sliding glass doors lead from the great room to the covered lanai, looking over the fenced backyard. Washer & Dryer included! Pets OK under 25 lbs. Breed restrictions apply. $250 non-refundable pet fee/each, subject to approval. Renters Insurance required. Conveniently close UCF, Research Parkway, Siemens, Downtown Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Shopping Area, & highway access via 408, 528, and 417. Contact us to schedule your private viewing today!