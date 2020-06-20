All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13407 Madison Dock Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13407 Madison Dock Rd.
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

13407 Madison Dock Rd.

13407 Madison Dock Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13407 Madison Dock Road, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Premium 4 Bed 3 Car Garage Single Story home on water and conservation in Waterford Lakes! - 3-D Tour! www.nodalview.com/zWb3coWQ4bCt52t3PTGf4XCw?viewer=mls AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. You will want to call this your new home from the second you pull into the driveway! Secluded just outside of Waterford Lakes, Avalon Park and UCF this home is tucked away in the enclave of Bridgewater. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has only one neighbor with a pond to it's left and conservation behind. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths plus huge 3 car garage for all your toys, cars or storage needs all in a single story home. Tile and Wood Laminate throughout with only carpet in the huge master suite. Energy efficient AC, New Stainless appliances with washer and dryer included, wired for security system all with access to TWO community pools, clubhouse, gym, playgrounds, and parks! Be sure to check out the 3-D tour of this home and make application online. All at www.BlueHomePM.com

(RLNE5592582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have any available units?
13407 Madison Dock Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have?
Some of 13407 Madison Dock Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13407 Madison Dock Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13407 Madison Dock Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13407 Madison Dock Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. offers parking.
Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. has a pool.
Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13407 Madison Dock Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13407 Madison Dock Rd. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College