13407 Madison Dock Rd.

Premium 4 Bed 3 Car Garage Single Story home on water and conservation in Waterford Lakes! - 3-D Tour! www.nodalview.com/zWb3coWQ4bCt52t3PTGf4XCw?viewer=mls AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. You will want to call this your new home from the second you pull into the driveway! Secluded just outside of Waterford Lakes, Avalon Park and UCF this home is tucked away in the enclave of Bridgewater. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac this home has only one neighbor with a pond to it's left and conservation behind. Four bedrooms, 2 full baths plus huge 3 car garage for all your toys, cars or storage needs all in a single story home. Tile and Wood Laminate throughout with only carpet in the huge master suite. Energy efficient AC, New Stainless appliances with washer and dryer included, wired for security system all with access to TWO community pools, clubhouse, gym, playgrounds, and parks! Be sure to check out the 3-D tour of this home and make application online. All at www.BlueHomePM.com



(RLNE5592582)