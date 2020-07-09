13219 Summer Rain Drive

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb4895d066 ---- CD Available now! This wonderful property is definitely a must see! Located in the sought after Avalon Lakes Community, this 4 bedroom 3 and half bathroom home is perfect for your family’s needs. The property is two stories with lots of space. The kitchen offers beautiful custom cabinets with all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook for enjoying those morning meals. There is tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpeting in the bedrooms. The community is gated offering tons of great amenities! Some of those amazing amenities include: community pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, and children’s playground just to name a few. Private screened in porch, perfect to enjoy the summer outdoors! The yard is also fenced in allowing a perfect area for your family pets to enjoy the outdoors too! This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! **Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.