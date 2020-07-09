All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

13219 Summer Rain Drive

13219 Summer Rain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13219 Summer Rain Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bb4895d066 ---- CD Available now! This wonderful property is definitely a must see! Located in the sought after Avalon Lakes Community, this 4 bedroom 3 and half bathroom home is perfect for your family&rsquo;s needs. The property is two stories with lots of space. The kitchen offers beautiful custom cabinets with all stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook for enjoying those morning meals. There is tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms and carpeting in the bedrooms. The community is gated offering tons of great amenities! Some of those amazing amenities include: community pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, soccer field, and children&rsquo;s playground just to name a few. Private screened in porch, perfect to enjoy the summer outdoors! The yard is also fenced in allowing a perfect area for your family pets to enjoy the outdoors too! This property will not last long. Submit your applications today!! **Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have any available units?
13219 Summer Rain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have?
Some of 13219 Summer Rain Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13219 Summer Rain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13219 Summer Rain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13219 Summer Rain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13219 Summer Rain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13219 Summer Rain Drive offers parking.
Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13219 Summer Rain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13219 Summer Rain Drive has a pool.
Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have accessible units?
No, 13219 Summer Rain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13219 Summer Rain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13219 Summer Rain Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13219 Summer Rain Drive has units with air conditioning.

