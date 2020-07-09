All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET

13148 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

13148 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Location, location, location!

This beauty will not last so call today!
Beautiful updated townhouse with two bedrooms with bathrooms each one plus another half bathroom on the first floor. Located on a great school district and near great shopping and entertainment areas. The Community is gated and has a community pool for those great Florida sunny days. Brand new carpet just installed on stairway and bedrooms area. The property has a garage for one car and carport for a second car plus visitors parking around the complex. Excellent neighborhood and fabulous property to enjoy. Request a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have any available units?
13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have?
Some of 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET offers parking.
Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have a pool?
Yes, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has a pool.
Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have accessible units?
No, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 13148 LEXINGTON SUMMIT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

