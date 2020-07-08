All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 13033 Center Square Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
13033 Center Square Dr
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:50 PM

13033 Center Square Dr

13033 Center Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13033 Center Square Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a23e0508b ---- Gorgeous townhome with all the space of a house but none of the exterior responsibilities! Nestled close to downtown Avalon Park you can walk to restaurants, community celebrations, pools, playgrounds and much more. Your new home features three bedrooms, two full baths plus a half bath for guests plus an attached 2 car garage. Apply online at: www.erarents.com *available 8/1/2019, only accepting showings for those that will start leasing within two weeks of available date *Please read the resident selection criteria prior to applying. *Tenants must make $3,738 in monthly income *Must provide 3 months of pay stubs to verify income *1 small pet OK *No HOA application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13033 Center Square Dr have any available units?
13033 Center Square Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 13033 Center Square Dr have?
Some of 13033 Center Square Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13033 Center Square Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13033 Center Square Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13033 Center Square Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13033 Center Square Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13033 Center Square Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13033 Center Square Dr offers parking.
Does 13033 Center Square Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13033 Center Square Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13033 Center Square Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13033 Center Square Dr has a pool.
Does 13033 Center Square Dr have accessible units?
No, 13033 Center Square Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13033 Center Square Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13033 Center Square Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13033 Center Square Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13033 Center Square Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College