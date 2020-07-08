13033 Center Square Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7a23e0508b ---- Gorgeous townhome with all the space of a house but none of the exterior responsibilities! Nestled close to downtown Avalon Park you can walk to restaurants, community celebrations, pools, playgrounds and much more. Your new home features three bedrooms, two full baths plus a half bath for guests plus an attached 2 car garage. Apply online at: www.erarents.com *available 8/1/2019, only accepting showings for those that will start leasing within two weeks of available date *Please read the resident selection criteria prior to applying. *Tenants must make $3,738 in monthly income *Must provide 3 months of pay stubs to verify income *1 small pet OK *No HOA application