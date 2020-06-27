All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 15 2019

12801 Ben Rogers Ct

12801 Ben Rogers Court · No Longer Available
Location

12801 Ben Rogers Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waterfront Pool Home in Waterford Lakes - Spectacular waterfront pool home located in the heart of Waterford Lakes! BRAND NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. Enjoy one-of-a-kind sunsets from the luxury of your screened in pool enclosure while taking a dip in your pool! Enter through the front door to an open and inviting floor plan with a gorgeous view of the pool and pond from your kitchen and living room! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a newer roof with a radiant barrier, Low-E upgraded windows all throughout the home, granite countertops in the bathrooms, a beautiful brick fire place and is situated on almost a quarter of an acre. This home is zoned for A rated schools and is conveniently located near the Waterford Lakes Town Center! Easy access to 417, 408, 528, and UCF.

(RLNE4076157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have any available units?
12801 Ben Rogers Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have?
Some of 12801 Ben Rogers Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12801 Ben Rogers Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12801 Ben Rogers Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12801 Ben Rogers Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct offer parking?
No, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct has a pool.
Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have accessible units?
No, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12801 Ben Rogers Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12801 Ben Rogers Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
