12801 Ben Rogers Ct

Waterfront Pool Home in Waterford Lakes - Spectacular waterfront pool home located in the heart of Waterford Lakes! BRAND NEW LAMINATE WOOD FLOOR IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. Enjoy one-of-a-kind sunsets from the luxury of your screened in pool enclosure while taking a dip in your pool! Enter through the front door to an open and inviting floor plan with a gorgeous view of the pool and pond from your kitchen and living room! This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a newer roof with a radiant barrier, Low-E upgraded windows all throughout the home, granite countertops in the bathrooms, a beautiful brick fire place and is situated on almost a quarter of an acre. This home is zoned for A rated schools and is conveniently located near the Waterford Lakes Town Center! Easy access to 417, 408, 528, and UCF.



