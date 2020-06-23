12665 Tanja King Blvd

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly walk in closets pool dog park playground

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court dog park playground pool racquetball court tennis court

In the Heart of Avalon Park ! - Start off the New Year with this amazing Townhouse!



This beautiful town home features granite counter tops in kitchen & master bath, high end appliances, large walk-in closets, walk-in shower with beautiful tile detail in master bath.Downtown Avalon , walking distance to Publix, Downtown Shops, Parks & Playgrounds as well as Stoney Lakes Elementary. Access to Community Pool, Tennis, Racquetball, & Basketball Courts, Baseball Fields, Playgrounds, Parks, & Dog Parks. And so much more ! **Tenant Occupied, 24 hour notice needed** Available on 02/01/2020.



No Pets Allowed



