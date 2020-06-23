12665 Tanja King Blvd

Amenities
In the Heart of Avalon Park ! - Start off the New Year with this amazing Townhouse!
This beautiful town home features granite counter tops in kitchen & master bath, high end appliances, large walk-in closets, walk-in shower with beautiful tile detail in master bath.Downtown Avalon , walking distance to Publix, Downtown Shops, Parks & Playgrounds as well as Stoney Lakes Elementary. Access to Community Pool, Tennis, Racquetball, & Basketball Courts, Baseball Fields, Playgrounds, Parks, & Dog Parks. And so much more ! **Tenant Occupied, 24 hour notice needed** Available on 02/01/2020.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3760041)