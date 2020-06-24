All apartments in Alafaya
12623 Lexington Summit St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:43 PM

12623 Lexington Summit St

12623 Lexington Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

12623 Lexington Summit Street, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/2 Waterford Lakes - Property Id: 109424

Walk to Popular Waterford Lakes Shopping just right across the street. Gated community of Waterford Villas/Townhome. Although this convenient community in the middle of everything it has a quite feel to it!
Easy access to beaches, I4, toll roads, UCF. Easy access to downtown Orlando. All bedrooms are upstairs. Stainless steel appliances. One car garage. Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Fannie Hilman and Associates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109424
Property Id 109424

(RLNE5378606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12623 Lexington Summit St have any available units?
12623 Lexington Summit St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12623 Lexington Summit St have?
Some of 12623 Lexington Summit St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12623 Lexington Summit St currently offering any rent specials?
12623 Lexington Summit St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12623 Lexington Summit St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12623 Lexington Summit St is pet friendly.
Does 12623 Lexington Summit St offer parking?
Yes, 12623 Lexington Summit St offers parking.
Does 12623 Lexington Summit St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12623 Lexington Summit St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12623 Lexington Summit St have a pool?
No, 12623 Lexington Summit St does not have a pool.
Does 12623 Lexington Summit St have accessible units?
No, 12623 Lexington Summit St does not have accessible units.
Does 12623 Lexington Summit St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12623 Lexington Summit St has units with dishwashers.
Does 12623 Lexington Summit St have units with air conditioning?
No, 12623 Lexington Summit St does not have units with air conditioning.
