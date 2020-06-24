12623 Lexington Summit St

Amenities
3/2 Waterford Lakes - Property Id: 109424
Walk to Popular Waterford Lakes Shopping just right across the street. Gated community of Waterford Villas/Townhome. Although this convenient community in the middle of everything it has a quite feel to it!
Easy access to beaches, I4, toll roads, UCF. Easy access to downtown Orlando. All bedrooms are upstairs. Stainless steel appliances. One car garage. Contact agent, Didem Isik-Widener at 407-468-7672 Fannie Hilman and Associates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/109424
Property Id 109424
(RLNE5378606)