Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Newly remodeled 4 bed 2 bath pool home located in Huckleberry Fields Community in Waterford Lakes close to UCF. The home has tile in the high traffic areas & bathrooms. 3 bedrooms have laminate wood flooring. Huge master bedroom with french doors and a beautiful view of the pool. The home is on a cul de sac, huge fenced in yard. Open floor plan with a view of the pool from the kitchen and family room. Bonus office /den by the main entry door. Move in ready.