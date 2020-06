Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool

Are you looking for a recently updated condo located just minutes from UCF and Waterford Lakes Town Center? Look no further.... This 2 bedroom/ 2 full bath condo just became available. This unit comes with all kitchen appliances including a washer/dryer and features a second floor balcony and access to the community pool, gym, butterfly garden, and playground.

No pets please. All information to be confirmed by tenant and abide by HOA rules.