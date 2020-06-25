All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

1244 Alapaha Lane

1244 Alapaha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Alapaha Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1244 Alapaha Lane Available 07/10/19 Beautiful 2 Story 5 beds 3 baths Move in by July 10th. - Deposit: $2,398 Rent: $2,398

Move in by July 15th 2018.

Beautiful large 2 story home with many details! All tile flooring on 1st floor, plus convenient bedroom and full bathroom. Inviting kitchen with plenty of extra cabinet space, as well as super large pantry!

All Additional bedrooms on 2nd floor! Most bedrooms have large closet space! Spacious open floor plan with large bonus room as well! Master bathroom offers garden tub with separate shower and extra large walk in closet! Back is a conservation area! Attached 2 car garage!

Lawn care included!!

Tenant brings washer and dryer! W/D connections only!

Live in the desirable Avalon Park area. In Waterford Trails with nice community amenities! Near entertainment, shopping, dining, schools, and much more!

****** THIS IS A TENANT OCCUPIED PROPERTY & SHOWINGS MUST BE ARRANGED WITH A 24 HR NOTICE ******

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Castle Creek
Middle - Avalon
High - East River
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

***STUDENTS ACCEPTED WITH 3+ YRS OF RENTAL HISTORY AND 2 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT. ***

*** WE DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8***

(RLNE4132843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

