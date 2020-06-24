12321 Shady Spring Way Unit 105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

NEAR UCF --THATCHERS LANDING TOWNHOME - Near Waterford Lakes - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home, with no shared walls!! The home features tile flooring downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. The sliding glass door in the living room leads to a screen enclosed patio that overlooks the pond. The master has tall vaulted ceilings and a large walk in closet. Washer and dryer included! The community is close to shopping, UCF, 408, and more. The community pool is walking distance from the home! There is a separate application that must be submitted to the HOA before move in.



(RLNE2610174)