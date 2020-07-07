All apartments in Alafaya
Alafaya, FL
1230 Sophie Blvd.
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1230 Sophie Blvd.

1230 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1230 Sophie Blvd. Available 05/20/20 PENDING!!!!! Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - 2/2, Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections.
All tile in Main Areas, Hardwood Look Like Tile Floors in Bedrooms, New Light Fixtures, New Formica Countertops, Brand Be Cool and Save Money with the New A/C Air Handler & Condenser-High Efficiency System, Remodeled Bathrooms, (3) New Ceiling Fans,-Both Bedrooms & Living Room, New High Efficiency Windows, Centrally located town home with eat-in kitchen and private parking pad, in front of the back door.
Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River

(RLNE3206061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have any available units?
1230 Sophie Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have?
Some of 1230 Sophie Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 Sophie Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Sophie Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Sophie Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Sophie Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1230 Sophie Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Sophie Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1230 Sophie Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1230 Sophie Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 Sophie Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Sophie Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1230 Sophie Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

