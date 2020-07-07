Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1230 Sophie Blvd. Available 05/20/20 PENDING!!!!! Patio Home, Minutes Away From UCF, Technology Park, & the E/W Expressway - 2/2, Inside laundry with washer & dryer connections.

All tile in Main Areas, Hardwood Look Like Tile Floors in Bedrooms, New Light Fixtures, New Formica Countertops, Brand Be Cool and Save Money with the New A/C Air Handler & Condenser-High Efficiency System, Remodeled Bathrooms, (3) New Ceiling Fans,-Both Bedrooms & Living Room, New High Efficiency Windows, Centrally located town home with eat-in kitchen and private parking pad, in front of the back door.

Schools: Camelot, Legacy, East River



