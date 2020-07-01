All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 12234 UPSTREAM COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
12234 UPSTREAM COURT
Last updated April 11 2020 at 1:25 AM

12234 UPSTREAM COURT

12234 Upstream Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12234 Upstream Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Make this house at the end of the cul-de-sac your home. The main living area features a built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, and 2 skylights bathing the room in natural light. With tiled floors in the foyer, kitchen, and baths, plus newer engineered wood flooring in main living area. The indoor laundry area is adjacent to the kitchen. Clean and move-in ready. Just down the street from the Waterford Lakes Recreation Area, with a pool, tennis, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, and a fitness center. Top rated elementary, middle, and high schools. Location is convenient to UCF, Valencia, Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes shopping and dining, 408 and 417.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have any available units?
12234 UPSTREAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have?
Some of 12234 UPSTREAM COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12234 UPSTREAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12234 UPSTREAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12234 UPSTREAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT offers parking.
Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT has a pool.
Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12234 UPSTREAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12234 UPSTREAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College