12234 UPSTREAM COURT

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Make this house at the end of the cul-de-sac your home. The main living area features a built-in entertainment center, vaulted ceilings, a ceiling fan, and 2 skylights bathing the room in natural light. With tiled floors in the foyer, kitchen, and baths, plus newer engineered wood flooring in main living area. The indoor laundry area is adjacent to the kitchen. Clean and move-in ready. Just down the street from the Waterford Lakes Recreation Area, with a pool, tennis, basketball, baseball, volleyball, soccer, and a fitness center. Top rated elementary, middle, and high schools. Location is convenient to UCF, Valencia, Lockheed Martin, Waterford Lakes shopping and dining, 408 and 417.