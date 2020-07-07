11814 Meadow Branch, #1215

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking walk in closets pool extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Condo at Heritage Estates ! - This very desirable and sought after neighborhood. This one bedroom condo is quaint. As you enter the condo you have the living room and a sun-room attached. There is a breakfast area just off the kitchen. The kitchen is loaded with all appliances including washer and dryer and lots of cabinets and counter space. The bedroom is generous in size and has a walk in closet and bathroom just beyond with tub/shower combination. Carpet and tile throughout and super easy to maintain. A large closet off the front door gives you lots of extra storage. Open parking allows you your choice of parking spaces.



(RLNE2646217)