11814 Meadow Branch, #1215
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

11814 Meadow Branch, #1215

11814 Meadow Branch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11814 Meadow Branch Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Condo at Heritage Estates ! - This very desirable and sought after neighborhood. This one bedroom condo is quaint. As you enter the condo you have the living room and a sun-room attached. There is a breakfast area just off the kitchen. The kitchen is loaded with all appliances including washer and dryer and lots of cabinets and counter space. The bedroom is generous in size and has a walk in closet and bathroom just beyond with tub/shower combination. Carpet and tile throughout and super easy to maintain. A large closet off the front door gives you lots of extra storage. Open parking allows you your choice of parking spaces.

(RLNE2646217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have any available units?
11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have?
Some of 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 currently offering any rent specials?
11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 is pet friendly.
Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 offer parking?
Yes, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 offers parking.
Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have a pool?
Yes, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 has a pool.
Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have accessible units?
No, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 does not have accessible units.
Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11814 Meadow Branch, #1215 does not have units with air conditioning.
