10954 Inside Loop

Amenities

playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground

Country Walk Reserve Near UCF And Waterford Town Center- Two Story Home 3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Country Walk Reserve overlooking water and conservation. Great place to relax. Community amenities include a playground and walking trails around conservation area. This community is centrally located to the Waterford Lakes Town Center, Lockheed Martin, University of Central Florida , Orlando International Airport & downtown Orlando. Easy access to 417 and the 408. Less than 20 miles to the Orlando International airport and around 30 miles to Walt Disney World. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom



(RLNE5680358)