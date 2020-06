Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy an amazing sunset every evening from this backyard view overlooking the water area. This home is minutes away from UCF, Waterford Lakes Plaza, Lockheed Martin, and Siemens. Also includes an enclosed bonus room! Newly Tiled and freshly painted home is move-in ready and waiting for you!