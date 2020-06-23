10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE

Amenities

Pond View * Newer Stainless Appliances * Welcome to Fieldstream North. Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath home offers 1954 SF living space and available for rent 1 March. As you walk in, tiled formal dining room and living are to your right. Walking past the hallway, the open kitchen is to the right, with solid wood cabinets and bar space, and new appliances. Two way split floor plan with the master toward the back of the house next to the family room, and the rest of 3 bedrooms toward the left side of the house. ** Large master bedroom with a master bathroom featuring dual sinks, garden tub & open walk-in shower** Covered patio and spacious backyard offers more space for outdoor and entertaining with friends and family. Very close to the shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Near Research Parkway, walking distance to Lockheed Martin, Siemens, UCF, Valencia Community College, 15-minute drive to Downtown Orlando. Easy access to the SR-408, SR-417, SR-528 and the Orlando International Airport.