Alafaya, FL
10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE
Last updated March 16 2020 at 7:15 AM

10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE

10754 Flycast Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10754 Flycast Circle, Alafaya, FL 32825
Fieldstream

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pond View * Newer Stainless Appliances * Welcome to Fieldstream North. Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 bath home offers 1954 SF living space and available for rent 1 March. As you walk in, tiled formal dining room and living are to your right. Walking past the hallway, the open kitchen is to the right, with solid wood cabinets and bar space, and new appliances. Two way split floor plan with the master toward the back of the house next to the family room, and the rest of 3 bedrooms toward the left side of the house. ** Large master bedroom with a master bathroom featuring dual sinks, garden tub & open walk-in shower** Covered patio and spacious backyard offers more space for outdoor and entertaining with friends and family. Very close to the shopping at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Near Research Parkway, walking distance to Lockheed Martin, Siemens, UCF, Valencia Community College, 15-minute drive to Downtown Orlando. Easy access to the SR-408, SR-417, SR-528 and the Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have any available units?
10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have?
Some of 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10754 FLYCAST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
