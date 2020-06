Amenities

Beautiful 4/2.5 Single Family Home in Gated East Orlando Community - Beautiful 4Br 2.5 bath home in East Orlando. Gated community with 24/7 guard. This 2 story home boosts lots of indoor and outdoor space with a breathtaking water view. It features a spacious living, dining and kitchen with a breakfast nook. The master is also located on the first floor and shares some of the beautiful water view. Upstairs you will find the other 3 bedrooms and a bonus room that can be used as a play area. There is a lot of close by shopping, dining and outdoor activities in and around the neighborhood. Inquire today!



No Cats Allowed



