Spacious townhome in Spring Isle! Open kitchen with 42" cabinets and a closet pantry. Screen enclosed patio with an outdoor fan. Large master suite with a walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. This East Orlando community is located near Avalon Park and Waterford Lakes with numerous shopping and dining options. Quick access to major roads, UCF, and just a short drive to the coast. The community offers 24h security as well as clubhouse, pool and much more.