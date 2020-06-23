All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE

10542 Cypress Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10542 Cypress Trail Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Serene & magical lake view overlooking conservation! Come home to this peaceful, meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2bath home in the quiet GATED community of Woodland Lakes. NATURAL LIGHT floods the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a crystal clear water view from your fully equipped kitchen—GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, matching GRANITE backsplash, overlooking a SPACIOUS family room and breakfast nook. This STUNNING view of the oversized backyard is available from your master bedroom, which offers dual sinks, a garden tub, separate glass shower, and a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Conveniently located laundry room connects the kitchen and two car garage. The home is located in GREAT SCHOOL ZONES and is only minutes from the Waterford Lakes shopping area, University of Central Florida, and Lockheed Martin. This gated neighborhood features a pool, BBQ area, playground and several sitting areas to enjoy time with family or friends. SOLAR POWER ENERGY to SIGNIFICANTLY reduce your electrical bill. Contact us now for a showing! This home will NOT last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have any available units?
10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have?
Some of 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College