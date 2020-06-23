10542 CYPRESS TRAIL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Serene & magical lake view overlooking conservation! Come home to this peaceful, meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 2bath home in the quiet GATED community of Woodland Lakes. NATURAL LIGHT floods the OPEN FLOOR PLAN with a crystal clear water view from your fully equipped kitchen—GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, matching GRANITE backsplash, overlooking a SPACIOUS family room and breakfast nook. This STUNNING view of the oversized backyard is available from your master bedroom, which offers dual sinks, a garden tub, separate glass shower, and a HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Conveniently located laundry room connects the kitchen and two car garage. The home is located in GREAT SCHOOL ZONES and is only minutes from the Waterford Lakes shopping area, University of Central Florida, and Lockheed Martin. This gated neighborhood features a pool, BBQ area, playground and several sitting areas to enjoy time with family or friends. SOLAR POWER ENERGY to SIGNIFICANTLY reduce your electrical bill. Contact us now for a showing! This home will NOT last!