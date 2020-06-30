Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1052 SOPHIE BLVD Available 11/12/19 - Spacious 3 bedroom multiplex unit. 2 story. 2 bedrooms downstairs. Large Master bedroom & bathroom upstairs. Cul de sac & back yard area. Close to Public Library, shopping, restaurants, Publix, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF & the 408 expressway.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment will be required. Available for occupancy after 11/12/19.



We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office to 1-(321) 414-3917.



(RLNE3649569)