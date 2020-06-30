All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1052 SOPHIE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1052 SOPHIE BLVD
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1052 SOPHIE BLVD

1052 Sophie Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1052 Sophie Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1052 SOPHIE BLVD Available 11/12/19 - Spacious 3 bedroom multiplex unit. 2 story. 2 bedrooms downstairs. Large Master bedroom & bathroom upstairs. Cul de sac & back yard area. Close to Public Library, shopping, restaurants, Publix, Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF & the 408 expressway.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. Property is tenant occupied. Appointment will be required. Available for occupancy after 11/12/19.

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call our office to 1-(321) 414-3917.

(RLNE3649569)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD have any available units?
1052 SOPHIE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 1052 SOPHIE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1052 SOPHIE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 SOPHIE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD offer parking?
No, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD has a pool.
Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1052 SOPHIE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1052 SOPHIE BLVD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College