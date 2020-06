Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom single family home in gated community. 3 car garage allows for lots of room for storage. Granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Formal living and dining room. Family/kitchen combo with breakfast nook. Lake view from the family room and master bedroom. Master bath has garden tub, his and her vanities. Walk-in closet. Washer and dryer included. Close to shopping and grocery stores.