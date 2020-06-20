All apartments in Alafaya
1009 SWEETBROOK WAY
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:25 AM

1009 SWEETBROOK WAY

1009 Sweetbrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Sweetbrook Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
This lovely updated home 3-bedroom/2-bath with a large den that can be used as a room or office is located in the Waterford Lakes community and features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate flooring throughout the entire property, very spacious open floor plan, large rooms, vaulted ceilings throughout, master bathroom with double sinks and garden tub, split floor plan, screened in lanai and fenced in backyard. Community features pool, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field and racquetball and volleyball courts and convenient to shopping, dining and easy access to UCF and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have any available units?
1009 SWEETBROOK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have?
Some of 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1009 SWEETBROOK WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY offers parking.
Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY has a pool.
Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 SWEETBROOK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
