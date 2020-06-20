1009 SWEETBROOK WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool racquetball court garage tennis court volleyball court

This lovely updated home 3-bedroom/2-bath with a large den that can be used as a room or office is located in the Waterford Lakes community and features upgraded cabinets, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate flooring throughout the entire property, very spacious open floor plan, large rooms, vaulted ceilings throughout, master bathroom with double sinks and garden tub, split floor plan, screened in lanai and fenced in backyard. Community features pool, baseball fields, basketball courts, tennis courts, soccer field and racquetball and volleyball courts and convenient to shopping, dining and easy access to UCF and highways.