This cute very well maintained small condo complex and 1 bedroom unit is perfect for anyone looking for something small and easy to maintain. The owner will paint and clean carpets when current tenant moves out. *** Credit check to be run by listing office *** Application fee is $30.00 for anyone over the age of 18. NO PETS ALLOWED. One month security required.