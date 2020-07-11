32 Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT with washer-dryer

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pierpont Road
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bunker Hill
279 Oakville Ave
279 Oakville Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
NEW BIG 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 123541 COME CHECK OUT THIS NEW BIG 2 BEDROOM AT 279 OAKVILLE AVENUE WATERBURY CONNECTICUT. TO SCHEDULE ANY VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT US.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Willow Plaza
232 Waterville Street
232 Waterville Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
928 sqft
232-2 Waterville St. Waterbury, CT 06710 / Bella Vista Condo / Off Chase Ave.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
1159 Highland Avenue
1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bunker Hill
259 Oakville Ave
259 Oakville Ave, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$740
NEW BIG STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT. - Property Id: 123542 COME CHECK OUT THIS NEW BIG STUDIO APARTMENT AT 259 OAKVILLE AVENUE WATERBURY CONNECTICUT. TO SCHEDULE ANY VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT US.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Bucks Hill
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
Results within 5 miles of Waterbury

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
37 Hunters Lane
37 Hunters Ln, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
453 Robin Court
453 Robin Court, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful end unit with private rear and side yards. Fully applianced, including 3 AC Units that are available.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 23 at 05:11pm
1 Unit Available
Brookside Gardens
737 West Main Street, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious one and two bedroom flats and two bedroom townhouses, Brookside Gardens is nestled in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood with easily access to shopping, restaurants and highways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 23 at 04:56pm
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated May 20 at 05:59pm
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
196 Goodwin St., North
196 Goodwin Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Home Sweet Home - Property Id: 310582 Immaculate, adorable with cottage feel on Federal Hill. First Floor, storage, off street parking, w/d hook up on premises, dishwasher, microwave, fridge, cooktop/oven, gas forced hot air for heat.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
224 south st
224 South Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent - Property Id: 302179 Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Also has granite countertops, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
40 Lincoln St. 1st Floor
40 Lincoln St, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit 1st Floor Available 08/01/20 1st Floor Available! Garage! Renovated - Property Id: 123858 Lovely 3 Family Completely Renovated Colonial!! A Rare 1ST Floor now AVAILABLE for showings and move in ready 8/1!! There Is A newly Renovated 1 Car

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
26 Highwood Ave
26 Highwood Avenue, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment - Property Id: 87252 2 bed, 1 bath. 1 car garage space available. Large updated eat in kitchen, open concept into dining room and living room. Private front and back porch. Back deck newly renovated. Laundry in basement.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3228 Whitney Ave, Unit 703
3228 Whitney Ave, New Haven County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1329 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath In Old Mount Carmel Village - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo on Whitney Ave in Hamden. Open floor plan with combined living room/dining room area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
68 Upson St
68 Upson Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms Spacious 1200 Square feet Beautiful Home is available to rent immediately at a very nice and calm location in Bristol Great location in Bristol and a very good and friendly neighborhood! All new kitchens, bathrooms, floors, walls,

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
39 Far View Commons
39 Far View Commons, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Agent/Broker is the owner! Gorgeous townhouse with beautifully updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors throughout, bedroom level laundry, private deck, large level yard, and a finished basement. 4 People only according to bylaws.

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
4 Arnold Court - 1
4 Arnold Court, Bristol, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1300 sqft
This first floor 2-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available. Electric and Oil is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource. Included in the monthly rent is garbage removal, 1 assigned parking spot, fridge, oven and washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 05:01pm
1 Unit Available
36 Farnham Road
36 Farnham Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1217 sqft
Rustic 4 bedroom bungalow in great country location. New propane furnace! Minimum one year lease. Tenant pays utilities, snow removal and any repairs $75 and under.l. Lawn maintenance provided. Some caretaking responsibilities required.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lancaster Road
21 Lancaster Road, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1494 sqft
Five minutes to ESPN & TCC. Cute Cape Cod, 1,500 sq. ft. near Routes 6,4, I 84 & RTE 72. Three bedrooms with one on the first floor and two larger bedrooms upstairs each with one large closet.

July 2020 Waterbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Waterbury rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Waterbury rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Waterbury, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Waterbury has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Waterbury remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

