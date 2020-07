Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly guest parking internet access

Liberty Commons Apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom apartments. Built in 2015, this property is located in a residential area of Waterbury with easy access to shopping, restaurants and major highways. The units are complete with Energy Star appliances, including a washer and dryer. The upper floors are handicap accessible with elevators. The property is maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team, as well as secured by foot patrol and a security access system. There is also ample off-street parking. There is no application fee and some income restrictions apply.