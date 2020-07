Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access package receiving

Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Welcome home to Lakeview Apartment Homes in beautiful Waterbury, Connecticut. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Waterbury just off of Highway 84. With easy access to Laser Planet, local parks, fine dining, great shopping, and entertainment hot spots, let Lakeview Apartment Homes be your gateway to fun and excitement in Waterbury.