Apartment List
/
CT
/
waterbury
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM

43 Luxury Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Woodtick Road
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1094 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Fairlawn
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,055
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
West Side Manor
585 Park Road
585 Park Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Beautiful condo near Golf Course

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pierpont Road
380 Hitchcock Road
380 Hitchcock Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1042 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhouse in a Desirable Location w/a Great Layout!! Eat In Kitchen has Granite, Refinished Cabinets, Tile Backsplash & Tile Floor, Under Cabinet Lighting & Stainless Steel Appliances, Living Room w/Refinished Hardwood Floors &

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
1159 Highland Avenue
1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
West End
21 Lawlor Street
21 Lawler Street, Waterbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2869 sqft
Three bedroom two full bath apartment located in Town Plot. It is on the second floor and there is a third floor. The second floor has a bedroom and the third floor has two bedrooms and another full bath. This apartment has been fully renovated.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Waterville
200 Yale Street
200 Yale Street, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1039 sqft
Immaculate townhouse rental located in secluded area of Waterville Section in Waterbury. Duplex style with one car garage. 2bedroom with 1/12 bath unit well cared for and ready to move in. One month rent plus 1 month security required.
Results within 1 mile of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 06:14pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
261 Sunnyside Avenue
261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
696 sqft
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street.
Results within 5 miles of Waterbury

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
58 Prospect St
58 Prospect Street, Terryville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Terryville 2 Bdrm 2 Full Bath i - Property Id: 306093 Looking to lease my nice 1300 sq ft apartment in Terryville Ct. It's 2 Bdrm 2 Full bathroom . Newly remodeled , clean and quiet. Has walk in closet and newly remodeled master bath.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
211 Main St Unit 2
211 Main St, Terryville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
This charming townhouse style unit is located right on Route 6.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
245 Cherry Avenue
245 Cherry Avenue, Watertown, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,015
742 sqft
Beautiful views from the living and bed rooms of this one bedroom rental unit in Highgate Condominium Complex. Available July 7, 2020! $1015/month includes heat and hot water. First and 2 months security, credit check $30, 2 year lease required.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
112 Grove Street
112 Grove Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor, 2 BR Apartment Loaded with Charm. Fireplace w/built in Bookcases in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/built in Hutch and Kitchen w/Appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Private Porch, Yard, W/D Hook-ups in Basement.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
37 Hunters Lane
37 Hunters Ln, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1014 sqft
Bayberry Woods is an Age Restricted Rental Community (55+). Our Private Drive contains a community nestled among 24 wooded acres. Building A and C are all Two-Bedroom Ranch style units with one full bathroom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
453 Robin Court
453 Robin Court, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful end unit with private rear and side yards. Fully applianced, including 3 AC Units that are available.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
96 Jericho Road
96 Jericho Road, Litchfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2484 sqft
Good sized home sitting on 3 acres of land. 4 bedrooms with hardwood floors, 2 full baths, 2 kitchens, 2 dining rooms nd 2 living rooms...

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
111 Wooster Street
111 Wooster Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1201 sqft
Two bedroom condo with additional living space in basement now available in quiet, secluded & sought after condo complex in Naugatuck.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
18 Matthew Street
18 Matthew St, New Haven County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1007 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER, this 4 bedroom cape has been freshly painted and deep cleaned. Home has two large bedrooms on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
143 Beacon Valley Rd 2
143 Beacon Valley Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly Renovated 2 BR Apt. In Beacon Falls 2nd Fl - Property Id: 304375 *CALL BILL FOR PRIVATE SHOWING 203-727-0471 **Please see Virtual Walk through below Copy Link and paste in browser: https://my.matterport.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
134 Coe Road
134 Coe Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 2nd floor apartment; eat-in kitchen, living room, 1 full bath, laundry room, hardwood and tile throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms and living room. Convenient location. No pets, no smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
2 Units Available
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,005
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
825 sqft
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 23 at 04:56pm
4 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
75 Meadow St
75 Meadow St, Bristol, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1 sqft
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath. Granite counters throughout kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. New flooring and paint. Ready for immediate occupancyiP

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
224 south st
224 South Street, Bristol, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent - Property Id: 302179 Beautiful brand new 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Fireplace, stainless steel appliances, gas range. Also has granite countertops, central air conditioning, washer and dryer hook ups.

July 2020 Waterbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Waterbury Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Waterbury rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Waterbury rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Waterbury, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Waterbury has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Waterbury remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Waterbury 1 BedroomsWaterbury 2 BedroomsWaterbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWaterbury 3 Bedrooms
    Waterbury Apartments with BalconyWaterbury Apartments with GarageWaterbury Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWaterbury Apartments with Parking
    Waterbury Apartments with Washer-DryerWaterbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaterbury Luxury Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CT
    Springfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CT
    Coram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MAGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CT

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
    University of HartfordUniversity of New Haven
    Norwalk Community College