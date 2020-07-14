Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup air conditioning in unit laundry carpet oven range Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly guest parking internet access

Sunset Gardens offers one, two and three bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood nestled in a country setting with convenient access to shopping, bus lines and highways. The property is professionally landscaped and maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan that provides seasonal color year-round. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water, as well as ample off-street parking. Units have hardwood floors throughout, mini-blinds, basements to offer extra storage, and appliances are included. Units have basements with washer and dryer hook-ups. There is no application fee.