All apartments in Waterbury
Find more places like
Sunset Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waterbury, CT
/
Sunset Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Sunset Gardens

Open Now until 4:30pm
101 Hitchcock Rd · (864) 977-4346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waterbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

101 Hitchcock Rd, Waterbury, CT 06705
Pierpont Road

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunset Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
air conditioning
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
guest parking
internet access
Sunset Gardens offers one, two and three bedroom apartments in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood nestled in a country setting with convenient access to shopping, bus lines and highways. The property is professionally landscaped and maintained by Carabetta's 24 hour Maintenance Team who implement a landscaping plan that provides seasonal color year-round. Residents enjoy FREE electricity, heat and hot water, as well as ample off-street parking. Units have hardwood floors throughout, mini-blinds, basements to offer extra storage, and appliances are included. Units have basements with washer and dryer hook-ups. There is no application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: No Application Fee
Deposit: First months rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Street parking for residents and visitors. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Full basement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Sunset Gardens have any available units?
Sunset Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterbury, CT.
How much is rent in Waterbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waterbury Rent Report.
What amenities does Sunset Gardens have?
Some of Sunset Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunset Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Sunset Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunset Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunset Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Sunset Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Sunset Gardens offers parking.
Does Sunset Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunset Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunset Gardens have a pool?
No, Sunset Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Sunset Gardens have accessible units?
No, Sunset Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Sunset Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunset Gardens has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd
Waterbury, CT 06705
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd
Waterbury, CT 06705

Similar Pages

Waterbury 1 BedroomsWaterbury 2 BedroomsWaterbury Apartments with ParkingWaterbury Dog Friendly ApartmentsWaterbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTEast Hartford, CTNorth Haven, CTWestfield, MAGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community CollegeUniversity of HartfordUniversity of New HavenNorwalk Community College