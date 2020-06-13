/
/
windsor locks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
75 Apartments for rent in Windsor Locks, CT📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Rivers Bend
1 Phaeton St, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,169
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1053 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Windsor, CT. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of 88 acres of landscaped riverfront, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Windsor Locks
2 Units Available
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Locks
1 Unit Available
9 Suffield St 1st
9 Suffield Street, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1st Floor Apartment of Two Family House - Property Id: 269090 Newly refinished 1+ bedroom apartment on 1st floor of a two family house.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
Studio
$1,410
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
Thompsonville
8 Units Available
Bigelow Commons
55 Main St, Thompsonville, CT
Studio
$1,265
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1100 sqft
Vintage apartments with large windows and spacious layouts. Lots of amenities, including a racquetball court, indoor swimming pool and sauna. Easy access to I-91. Near Enfield Plaza for convenient shopping.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21-23 Stinson Place
21 Stinson Pl, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Second floor, 2br on quite street near center of town - Hardwood floors, nice yard No Pets Allowed (RLNE5672318)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
19 Asnuntuck Street
19 Asnuntuck St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1st floor apartment with off street parking. Gas heat and hot water. Large back yard. Washer and dryer hookups. $25 fee per adult. Minutes to I-91 and Route 190. Large grassy backyard and off street parking.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
17 Asnuntuck Street
17 Asnuntuck Street, Thompsonville, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment with beautiful kitchen cabinets, dishwasher, gas heat and hot water, off street parking. 2 months security deposit required. $25 application fee per adult for background check.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
34-36 Franklin Street
34 Franklin St, Thompsonville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
1ST Floor Apartment with newer kitchen, back deck and private driveway. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. Beautiful hardwood floors. Gas heat and hot water. Washer and dryer laundry hook ups. Quick access to I-91 and Route 5. 2 Months security deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Thompsonville
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Avenue
27 Fairview Avenue, Thompsonville, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Rent includes electricity. Fully renovated: fresh paint, off street parking; gas heat; convenient electronic bolt locks, brand new cabinets, light fixtures, new flooring and redone hardwood, and more! Off Street parking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Poquonock Avenue
1024 Poquonock Avenue, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1251 sqft
Beautiful Split Level home located on Poquonock Ave in Windsor. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, eat in kitchen, large family room, a cozy deck off the master bedroom overlooking large backyard and a 1 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1468 Enfield Street
1468 Enfield Street, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Woodgate apartments heat and hot water included. Private balconies large closets. private entrances, air conditioning. Nice grounds and amenities with clubhouse and pool.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor Locks
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
13 Units Available
The Pointe at Dorset Crossing
55 Dorset Xing, Simsbury Center, CT
Studio
$1,375
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1281 sqft
WELCOME HOME Located minutes from shopping and entertainment and only 12 miles from downtown Hartford, Bradley International Airport and western Massachusetts, The Pointe at Dorset Crossing is Simsbury's most convenient luxury apartment community!
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
Robertson
34 Units Available
The Place At Catherine's Way
30 Catherine's Way, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,215
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1180 sqft
Spacious floor plans with W/D in all units and fireplaces in select units. Luxury complex with tennis court, pool, gym, and media room. Convenient to I-84 and close to Texas Roadhouse and Panera Bread.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Robertson
9 Units Available
The Vintage at the Grove
1500 Horizon Way, Manchester, CT
Studio
$1,200
701 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1280 sqft
Close to Buckland Hills Mall, IMAX movie theater and several parks. Units feature decorator paint and trim, breakfast bar with pendant lighting, raised bathroom vanity and fully equipped kitchens. Community has Internet cafe, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Robertson
41 Units Available
The Pavilions Apartment Homes
345 Buckland Hills Dr, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1246 sqft
Newly renovated units located opposite Buckland Hills mall. Each home is furnished with a dishwasher and cooking range. Residents have access to a tennis court, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:48pm
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 03:40pm
$
27 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
Studio
$1,675
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
$
Downtown Hartford
17 Units Available
Spectra Park
100 Trumbull Street, Hartford, CT
Studio
$1,219
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1046 sqft
With 116 spacious studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plan options, there is a home for those that seek a superior quality of life beside Bushnell Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
10 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,558
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1307 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
Robertson
26 Units Available
Broadleaf Boulevard
400 Broadleaf Blvd, Manchester, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,490
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
A smoke-free and pet-friendly community located just a few minutes from I-84 and 60N. Homes feature fantastic views, energy-efficient appliances, 9-foot ceilings and plank-wood flooring. On-site pool.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Asylum Hill
33 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
Studio
$797
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Windsor Locks rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Windsor Locks area include Albertus Magnus College, Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Three Rivers Community College, and University of New Haven. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Windsor Locks from include New Haven, Hartford, Middletown, Milford city, and Meriden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CT
Wethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MASouth Amherst, MAThompsonville, CTRockville, CTNorth Amherst, MA