12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

Woodtick Road
8 Units Available
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
620 sqft
Gated community with landscaped grounds, a swimming pool, and heat and hot water included. Units have spacious closets, wall-to-wall carpeting and private patio/balcony. Located close to I-84, Route 8, and shopping and dining.
Fairlawn
4 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,065
680 sqft
At Lakeview Apartments, the emphasis is on you, the resident. Located just minutes away from all the cultural attractions of Danbury, Lakeview Apartments offers peaceful water views and a variety of floor plans.

Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)

Bucks Hill
1 Unit Available
335 Perkins Avenue
335 Perkins Avenue, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
This cute very well maintained small condo complex and 1 bedroom unit is perfect for anyone looking for something small and easy to maintain. The owner will paint and clean carpets when current tenant moves out.
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,165
850 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
1 Unit Available
35 Nutmeg Road
35 Nutmeg Road, New Haven County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,400
979 sqft
Middlebury 5 room one level, first floor condo in a small 55+ community with loads of privacy. Assigned parking directly in front of this end unit. Fully applianced kitchen with breakfast bar. Stack washer and dryer in closet.

1 Unit Available
26 Grove Street
26 Grove Street, Thomaston, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
No Same day appointments. Minimum 24 hour notice to show. Wonderful 1 Bedroom Apartment Located Near the Center of Charming Thomaston. NO pets Allowed. Rental Offers Living room, Eat in kitchen and Full bath on 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
Crestwood Park II
25 Allen Avenue, Meriden, CT
1 Bedroom
$950
Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments, Crestwood Park II is situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, bus lines and highways.

1 Unit Available
75 High St # 1R
75 High St, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
This adorable 1 bedroom unit is newly remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, a spacious bedroom, and off-street parking.

2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)

1 Unit Available
4 CIANCI AVE - 13
4 Cianci Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
This 1-bedroom/1-bathroom apartment is available immediately. Electric and heat is tenant responsibility and provided by Eversource.

1 Unit Available
17 Speechly Avenue
17 Speechly Avenue, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$850
850 sqft
Very spacious l bedroom apartment, very well maintained, freshly painted. Large living room and an eat in kitchen with a lot of kitchen cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice porch for your enjoyment.

Welcome to the June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Waterbury Rent Report. Waterbury rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Waterbury rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Waterbury rent trends were flat over the past month

Waterbury rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Waterbury, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,944; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Meriden, Norwalk, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,080, $1,739, and $1,035, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%, -0.4%, and -0.3%).
    • Danbury, Stratford, and New Britain have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 1.5%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Waterbury, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Waterbury.
    • While Waterbury's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

