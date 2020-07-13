Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:59 AM

10 Cheap Apartments for rent in Waterbury, CT

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Hill Street
30 Linwood Street
30 Linwood Street, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$725
1820 sqft
**OPEN HOUSE Tuesday 7/14/20 from 5-6PM** Well maintained middle unit located in nice neighborhood. Tenant pays gas heat and electricity.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
777 East Main Street
777 E Main St, Waterbury, CT
Studio
$650
500 sqft
Approximately 500 square feet for rent, suitable for a small business, or studio apartment. Includes a kitchen, full bath, off street parking, First month's rent, one month security deposit required.

1 of 7

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Bunker Hill
259 Oakville Ave
259 Oakville Ave, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$740
NEW BIG STUDIO APARTMENT FOR RENT. - Property Id: 123542 COME CHECK OUT THIS NEW BIG STUDIO APARTMENT AT 259 OAKVILLE AVENUE WATERBURY CONNECTICUT. TO SCHEDULE ANY VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT US.

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
Bucks Hill
Fawn Terrace Condominium Association
124 Bucks Hill Road, Waterbury, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
716 sqft
This is a 714 sq foot condominium Unit built in 1987. Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Laundry room attached to building. Parking available. No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692706)
Results within 10 miles of Waterbury

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
75 High St # 1R
75 High St, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
This adorable 1 bedroom unit is newly remodeled and features beautiful hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, a spacious bedroom, and off-street parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
The Francis
42 Stafford Avenue, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful building on Stafford Avenue in Bristol. Close to Route 6, Route 72 and minutes from 84. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE121608)

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
916 Middle Street
916 Middle Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$755
698 sqft
916 Middle Street Bristol CT 06010 - Property Id: 105922 Come check us out! Free heat and hot water included. Nice place to call your home. corner unit Please call to set up an appointment to view the unit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
91 Jacobs Street
91 Jacobs Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
3362 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit has lots of windows and is a basement apartment. . Enter from the parking lot and is on level ground. There is a storage room in this unit as well.

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
33 Howard Avenue
33 Howard Ave, Hartford County, CT
1 Bedroom
$575
600 sqft
Room for rent in shared apartment in Southington. Amenities included: hardwood floors, storage, washer dryer, yard, and upstairs partially finished attic for personal sitting room. Utilities included: internet and water. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 04:01 PM
1 Unit Available
25 George Street
25 George Street, Bristol, CT
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
Cozy l bedroom apartmen, lst floor. Gas heat. Available immediately.

Waterbury rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Waterbury rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Waterbury stand at $930 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,135 for a two-bedroom. Waterbury's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Connecticut

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Waterbury, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Connecticut, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Stamford is the most expensive of all Connecticut's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,935; of the 10 largest cities in Connecticut that we have data for, Stamford, New Haven, and Hartford, where two-bedrooms go for $1,935, $1,333, and $1,033, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.4%, -0.1%, and -0.1%).
    • New Britain, Danbury, and Norwalk have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.8%, 1.2%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Waterbury rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Waterbury has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Waterbury is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Waterbury's median two-bedroom rent of $1,135 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Waterbury remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Waterbury than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Waterbury.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

