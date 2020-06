Amenities

Great location! Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit located just steps from Cove Island Park. Conveniently close to I-95, Chelsea Piers, the Train Station and downtown Stamford. Unit features an open living room with fireplace and sliders to balcony. Also included in the living room are in-wall satellite speakers with subwoofer. Large master bedroom with ample closet space and radiant heating in master bath. 2nd bedroom can be used as an office/den. Unit comes with one reserved parking spot in covered lot and one visitor spot. Washer/dryer in unit. Newer washer and dishwasher. Elevator in building. Additional storage on the ground floor. $150 move-in and $150 move-out fee. Good credit is a must!