850 East Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard gym parking bbq/grill guest parking media room

Move-In ... In this exquisite 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bathroom unit at Eastside Commons! IN-UNIT FEATURES: Courtyard Facing Unit (Hence Quieter & No Pollution), Open floor plan with 9' Ceilings, Crown Moldings. Huge Windows, Granite Counter-tops, Big 'Island', Stainless Steel GE appliances, Full Size Washer Dryer. Darker Kitchen Cabinets, Plush upgraded Carpet. Big Walk-In Closets in Both Bedrooms, Arcadia (Sliding) Door from the Master Bedroom leading to pvt Patio area. AMENITIES: Daily Complimentary Shuttles To The Train Station, 1 Indoor Reserved Parking Space (with many Guest parking spaces ), Fitness Center, Courtyard with 2 large Gas-Grills with seating for around 20, Club House w/Fireplace & mini-Library, Security/Controlled Building Access, Concierge Services, PROXIMITY: 2 Miles from The Stamford Beach Area, About a mile from Stamford Downtown, Chelsea Piers, Movies & Live Theaters, Library, Stamford Town Center for Shopping, CT Transit Bus-stop right outside the building entrance, Fairfield County Bank, Grocery Store and KUMO Japanese restaurant just downstairs!