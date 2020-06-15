All apartments in Stamford
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:27 PM

850 East Main Street

850 East Main Street · (877) 996-5728
Location

850 East Main Street, Stamford, CT 06902
Glenbrook

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
media room
Move-In ... In this exquisite 2 Bedroom 2 FULL Bathroom unit at Eastside Commons! IN-UNIT FEATURES: Courtyard Facing Unit (Hence Quieter & No Pollution), Open floor plan with 9' Ceilings, Crown Moldings. Huge Windows, Granite Counter-tops, Big 'Island', Stainless Steel GE appliances, Full Size Washer Dryer. Darker Kitchen Cabinets, Plush upgraded Carpet. Big Walk-In Closets in Both Bedrooms, Arcadia (Sliding) Door from the Master Bedroom leading to pvt Patio area. AMENITIES: Daily Complimentary Shuttles To The Train Station, 1 Indoor Reserved Parking Space (with many Guest parking spaces ), Fitness Center, Courtyard with 2 large Gas-Grills with seating for around 20, Club House w/Fireplace & mini-Library, Security/Controlled Building Access, Concierge Services, PROXIMITY: 2 Miles from The Stamford Beach Area, About a mile from Stamford Downtown, Chelsea Piers, Movies & Live Theaters, Library, Stamford Town Center for Shopping, CT Transit Bus-stop right outside the building entrance, Fairfield County Bank, Grocery Store and KUMO Japanese restaurant just downstairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 East Main Street have any available units?
850 East Main Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 East Main Street have?
Some of 850 East Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 East Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 850 East Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 850 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 850 East Main Street does offer parking.
Does 850 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 850 East Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 850 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 850 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 East Main Street has units with dishwashers.
