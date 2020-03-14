All apartments in Stamford
77 Havemeyer Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:16 PM

77 Havemeyer Lane

77 Havemeyer Lane · (347) 804-6386
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

77 Havemeyer Lane, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$3,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
yoga
Upscale, carefree living at Palmer Hill! A rare gated luxury community...This one-level, bright and elegant 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo features 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room has gas fireplace & large balcony. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and bath. Second bedroom also has large closet and a wall of windows with cathedral ceilings. Underground parking is located within steps of the elevator that brings you to your apartment. Enjoy the magnificent clubhouse with fitness center, yoga studio, resort-style pool/spa, outdoor fireplace & gas grill, meeting/party room. The apartment is situated in a quiet area in the rear of the complex. Close commute to NYC, 5 minutes to Old Greenwich Train Station and minutes to downtown Greenwich and Stamford. I-95 and Metro North. Beautiful park like grounds. Security, landscaping, snow removal and Storage unit. Live the life of luxury!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Havemeyer Lane have any available units?
77 Havemeyer Lane has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Havemeyer Lane have?
Some of 77 Havemeyer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Havemeyer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
77 Havemeyer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Havemeyer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 77 Havemeyer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 77 Havemeyer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 77 Havemeyer Lane does offer parking.
Does 77 Havemeyer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Havemeyer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Havemeyer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 77 Havemeyer Lane has a pool.
Does 77 Havemeyer Lane have accessible units?
No, 77 Havemeyer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Havemeyer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 77 Havemeyer Lane has units with dishwashers.
