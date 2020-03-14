77 Havemeyer Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub yoga

Upscale, carefree living at Palmer Hill! A rare gated luxury community...This one-level, bright and elegant 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo features 9' ceilings, hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Living room has gas fireplace & large balcony. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet and bath. Second bedroom also has large closet and a wall of windows with cathedral ceilings. Underground parking is located within steps of the elevator that brings you to your apartment. Enjoy the magnificent clubhouse with fitness center, yoga studio, resort-style pool/spa, outdoor fireplace & gas grill, meeting/party room. The apartment is situated in a quiet area in the rear of the complex. Close commute to NYC, 5 minutes to Old Greenwich Train Station and minutes to downtown Greenwich and Stamford. I-95 and Metro North. Beautiful park like grounds. Security, landscaping, snow removal and Storage unit. Live the life of luxury!!!!!