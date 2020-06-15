6 Waverly Place

Amenities

Stroll to everything and PETS WELCOME! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape home is located in the downtown area of Stamford. Walk to train station, public transportation, shopping and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Gas heat. Screened in front porch just perfect for Summer entertaining. Comfy, light & bright family room. This kitchen makes every inch count - cozy & efficient. 2 bedrooms on the main level with full bath - bedrooms on main level can accommodate twin or full beds. Master bedroom on upper level with additional bedroom and 2nd full bath. Plenty of space for storage. Washer/dryer included. Off street driveway parking. Credit, proof of income and references required. AVAILABLE EARLY JULY. Interior house images from prior tenant's occupancy.