Stamford, CT
6 Waverly Place
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

6 Waverly Place

6 Waverly Place · (203) 246-5936
Location

6 Waverly Place, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Stroll to everything and PETS WELCOME! This charming 4 bedroom, 2 full bath cape home is located in the downtown area of Stamford. Walk to train station, public transportation, shopping and more! Hardwood floors throughout. Central air. Gas heat. Screened in front porch just perfect for Summer entertaining. Comfy, light & bright family room. This kitchen makes every inch count - cozy & efficient. 2 bedrooms on the main level with full bath - bedrooms on main level can accommodate twin or full beds. Master bedroom on upper level with additional bedroom and 2nd full bath. Plenty of space for storage. Washer/dryer included. Off street driveway parking. Credit, proof of income and references required. AVAILABLE EARLY JULY. Interior house images from prior tenant's occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Waverly Place have any available units?
6 Waverly Place has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 6 Waverly Place have?
Some of 6 Waverly Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Waverly Place currently offering any rent specials?
6 Waverly Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Waverly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Waverly Place is pet friendly.
Does 6 Waverly Place offer parking?
Yes, 6 Waverly Place does offer parking.
Does 6 Waverly Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Waverly Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Waverly Place have a pool?
No, 6 Waverly Place does not have a pool.
Does 6 Waverly Place have accessible units?
No, 6 Waverly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Waverly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Waverly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
