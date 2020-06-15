All apartments in Stamford
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:34 PM

45 Carter Drive

45 Carter Drive · (203) 550-0666
Location

45 Carter Drive, Stamford, CT 06902
The Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxurious, One of a Kind 5 Star/energy efficient rated home located in desirable Waterfront Community with just 7 minutes to Metro North! Perfect opportunity to rent this beautiful, custom built colonial featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, spectacular eat-in kitchen with high end appliances, wet bar, and 6ft working island that opens up to a great room with fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, recess lights, multiple fireplaces and French doors that lead out onto your sprawling deck and blue stone patio overlooking the perfectly manicured private fenced in back yard creating an amazing indoor/outdoor living experience. 2nd floor has 4 large bedrooms with on suites and a breathtaking master featuring a walk-in closet and stunning bathroom with a double sinks, and walk-in shower. The huge finished third floor featuring vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light is perfect for additional play room, home office, or au-pair quarters. Enjoy the Quiet established water community neighborhood and being just a few steps away from the Private beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Carter Drive have any available units?
45 Carter Drive has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Carter Drive have?
Some of 45 Carter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Carter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Carter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Carter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 45 Carter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 45 Carter Drive does offer parking.
Does 45 Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Carter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Carter Drive have a pool?
No, 45 Carter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45 Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Carter Drive has units with dishwashers.
