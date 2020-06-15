45 Carter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Luxurious, One of a Kind 5 Star/energy efficient rated home located in desirable Waterfront Community with just 7 minutes to Metro North! Perfect opportunity to rent this beautiful, custom built colonial featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, spectacular eat-in kitchen with high end appliances, wet bar, and 6ft working island that opens up to a great room with fireplace. Enjoy the open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, recess lights, multiple fireplaces and French doors that lead out onto your sprawling deck and blue stone patio overlooking the perfectly manicured private fenced in back yard creating an amazing indoor/outdoor living experience. 2nd floor has 4 large bedrooms with on suites and a breathtaking master featuring a walk-in closet and stunning bathroom with a double sinks, and walk-in shower. The huge finished third floor featuring vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light is perfect for additional play room, home office, or au-pair quarters. Enjoy the Quiet established water community neighborhood and being just a few steps away from the Private beach.