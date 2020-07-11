40 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous clean & newly renovated 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhouse in desirable 7 home Riverbend Green complex. In-unit side by side washer dryer. Your very own garage (access through basement) , and extra space to park outside the unit.



Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathrooms throughout. Bonus lower level home office. Plenty of storage.



Enjoy total privacy, peace and quiet, and convenience of everything that Stamford has to offer.



Bills come to $400 a month. Awesome rental for professionals looking for their own space.! Moments to Scalzi Park...