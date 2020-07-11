All apartments in Stamford
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:20 PM

40 Riverside Avenue

40 Riverside Avenue · (203) 434-0493
Location

40 Riverside Avenue, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous clean & newly renovated 3 bed 2 1/2 bath townhouse in desirable 7 home Riverbend Green complex. In-unit side by side washer dryer. Your very own garage (access through basement) , and extra space to park outside the unit.

Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, updated bathrooms throughout. Bonus lower level home office. Plenty of storage.

Enjoy total privacy, peace and quiet, and convenience of everything that Stamford has to offer.

Bills come to $400 a month. Awesome rental for professionals looking for their own space.! Moments to Scalzi Park...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Riverside Avenue have any available units?
40 Riverside Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 Riverside Avenue have?
Some of 40 Riverside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Riverside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
40 Riverside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Riverside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 40 Riverside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 40 Riverside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 40 Riverside Avenue offers parking.
Does 40 Riverside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Riverside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Riverside Avenue have a pool?
No, 40 Riverside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 40 Riverside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 40 Riverside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Riverside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Riverside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
