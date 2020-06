Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom Spacious Apartment - Property Id: 46243



A well located large 4 bedroom property within easy walk distance of Stamford. Close to the mall restaurants and all of the Stamford amenities. This property is available to move in. Available to view at any time please either call 917-855-0979 or email info@stamford-living.com

